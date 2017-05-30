Decker formally charged with drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 53-year-old man arrested in a drug distribution case back on May 21 has now been formally charged.

Teddy Decker is now charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package.

He was stopped by law enforcement in the 9000 block of North Plum for having outstanding warrants through Hutchinson Police. He also had a warrant for a parole violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Looking through the window of the vehicle, an officer saw a pipe used for smoking drugs. That led to a search of the vehicle where they allegedly found 199 grams of methamphetamine, between 3.5 and 100 grams of heroin, more smoking pipes, packaging materials and $754 in cash.

He may also face more time in prison for violating his parole. He has a parole hold from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Decker was released in April of 2016 for convictions of having the ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing and aggravated failure to appear.