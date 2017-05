THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR EASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY…

At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galva, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Locations impacted include…Galva, Canton and Roxbury.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

&&