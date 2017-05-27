SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING – MARION COUNTY

THIS WARNING HAS EXPIRED

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…Marion County in central Kansas…Until 315 PM CDT

At 215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canton, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

Locations impacted include…Hillsboro, Marion, Peabody, Florence, Goessel, Lincolnville, Lehigh, Pilsen and Marion Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.