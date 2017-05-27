THIS WARNING FOR RICE COUNTY HAS BEEN CANCELED

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY…

At 115 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lyons, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…Lyons and Little River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.