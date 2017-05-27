Kansas woman, 3 children hospitalized after van overturns

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY – A Kansas woman and three children were injured in an accident just after 2p.m. Saturday in Leavenworth County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Toyota van driven by Daffny S. Atwell, 27, Leavenworth was southbound on County Road 5 two miles north of Tonganoxie.
The van left the roadway on the right shoulder, re-entered the roadway crossed both lanes of traffic, entered the northbound ditch and overturned.
Atwell and passengers Marshall Atwell, 1; Jackson Atwell, 6; Nathaniel Atwell, 8, all of Leavenworth were transported to KU Medical Center.
All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident according to the KHP.
