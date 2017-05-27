2nd straight night of wild weather in NW Kansas

SHERMAN COUNTY- Storms rolled out of eastern Colorado and across Kansas for a second straight night.

Just after 5p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service issued the first Tornado warning of Friday evening.

The storm brought strong winds, hail and flooding rain to some areas of northwest Kansas.

Just after 10:30 p.CDT, the national weather service issued a flash flood warning for Sherman County.

Throughout the early morning hours Saturday, the National Weather Service issued numerous severe thunderstorm watches, warnings and tornado warnings in Trego and Ellis County.

@NWSGoodland just west of Goodland at 7:45mdt pic.twitter.com/3X727C16zI — Timothy M Lynch (@infinitemet) May 27, 2017

There are no reports of damage from the storm. Four people were injured in an accident blamed on the weather just before 11p.m. Friday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Cobalt driven by Jesus A. Flores-Villaman, Manhattan, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Goodland.

The Chevy rear-ended a 2017 Ford Expedition driven by Vineeth Vakeel, 27, Overland Park, that was stopped in the driving lane due to the severe weather conditions.

Flores-Villaman and passengers in the Chevy Leticia Flores, 49, Manhattan; Miguel A. Lechuga-Cruses, 48, and Rosa Ochoa-Rodriguez, 48, both of Mexico, were transported to Goodland Regional Medical Center.

Vakeel and five passengers in the Ford were not injured.