Suspect who used edged weapon in Kan. robbery in custody

DOUGLAS COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in a May 15, armed robbery and have suspect in custody.

On Thursday, police in Kansas City arrested Mark X. Young, 25, on a warrant in connection with the robbery, according to a media release.

Just after 8:30 p.m. May 15, police responded to a restaurant at 1501 West 23rd Street after report of a robbery.

Based on investigation it was determined that a black male wearing a red sweatshirt entered the business brandishing an edged weapon and demanded money.

The suspect fled the business with an undetermined amount of cash.

An employee reported that during the incident he was struck by the suspect, not with the weapon, causing minor injuries that did not require medical attention. No other injuries were reported.