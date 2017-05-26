Lucky for Life Ticket worth $25,000 a year sold in South Central Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. — If you’re a Kansas Lottery player, you may want to check your Lucky for Life tickets! One ticket sold in south central Kansas matched the first five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win $25,000 a year for life! The winning numbers in last night’s Lucky for Life drawing are 3-6-14-19-22 Lucky Ball 15.

The south central region of Kansas includes Reno County.

Kansas was one of four states to have a second tier prize winner worth $25,000 a year for life in last night’s drawing.

In Kansas, the lucky ticket holder has 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $25,000 a year for life prize. Once the ticket is claimed, the winner has 60 days from the claim date to decide if they wish to take the $25,000 a year for life annuity payments or the cash option of $390,000. The Kansas Lottery recommends the winner consult with a tax or financial adviser to determine the best option for them.

This is the second $25,000 a year for life prize won in Kansas since the Kansas Lottery joined the game in November 2016. Darryl “DJ” Hestand of Olathe claimed the first $25,000 a year for life prize from the April 10 Lucky for Life drawing.

For more information on games, promotions, winning numbers, and unclaimed prizes, or to join the free Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program, visit www.kslottery.com.