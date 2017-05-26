Joy gets trial date

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A case against a Hutchinson man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been going through the courts since 2015 and now has a trial date.

Dakota Joy is accused of going to a home in the 500 block of Grandview back in August of 2015 and yelling at one of the occupants. He was allegedly holding a large knife at the time. The intended victim, 19-year-old Zane Mountain, told police that he felt threatened by Joy.

Judge Trish Rose set a trial date in the case for Aug. 15.