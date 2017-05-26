Bradbury sentenced in 3 cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man arrested originally on drug distribution charges, then in two cases where he’s charged with felony theft, was sentenced in all three cases Friday.

In the drug case, Joshua Bradbury was sentenced to two years and six months for possession of methamphetamine.

Police were called to the unit block of Swarens on the report of a suspicious subject. When they arrived, they found Bradbury sitting in his vehicle. When they asked him to step out of the vehicle, a baggie allegedly fell that contained a white powdery substance. It field tested positive for methamphetamine. This occurred back on Dec. 21, 2015.

For a conviction of felony theft for taking a vehicle from Enterprise Rental and not returning it, he received one year. This occurred between Dec. 23, 2015, and Jan. 15, 2016.

In the third case, he was sentenced to one year for felony theft for allegedly stealing from a Hutchinson man. This occurred on Dec. 30, 2015.

Judge Trish Rose, in large part because the state joined the defense in its recommendation that he be granted a non-prison sanction, granted Bradbury a year and six months on community corrections with the supervision in Saline County. Bradbury is apparently in an Oxford House in that city.

Bradbury has served time in prison for burglary, theft and obstruction charges for cases out of Saline County going back to 1999 and 2000.