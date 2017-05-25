Raedeane M. Parks | 1926 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Raedeane M. Parks, 90, of Hutchinson, died May 22, 2017, at the Kansas Masonic Home, Wichita. She was born July 30, 1926, in Wichita, to Ray E. and Florence H. (Hancock) Thorpe.

Raedeane was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. She enjoyed embroidery, needlework, and daily walks with Earl.

On September 20, 1945, Raedeane married Earl Parks. They shared 68 years of marriage before his death on October 25, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robin Thorpe. Raedeane is survived by: brothers, Charles Thorpe (Renate) of Wichita and Eugene Thorpe (Betty) of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Margaret Devins (Houston) of Wichita; sister-in-law, Sandra Manning (Robert) of Wichita; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Chaplain Larry McCrary officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.