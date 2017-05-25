Norris waives hearing, enters guilty pleas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man facing charges following a stabbing incident in Carey Park back on Feb. 4 was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but waived the hearing and entered guilty pleas to an amended complaint.

Elijah B. Norris entered a guilty plea to reckless aggravated battery and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The state dropped the felony levels on those two counts and dismissed the possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the head and was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment. She received stitches for the five wounds she suffered.

Norris was treated at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration to his hand — believed to have occurred during the attack.

Officers on the scene said they found a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small plastic baggies of suspected marijuana, believed to be connected to the case. One had blood on it. The total weight was under 25 grams, according to the amended criminal complaint.

Judge Joe McCarville set sentencing for June 30 at 4 p.m. The case is presumptive prison, however, the defense will be allowed to argue for a departure. He’s looking at a maximum sentence of 11 years and four months in prison.

As part of the agreement with the state, Norris cannot appeal any sentence handed down.