Michael “Mike” E. Calvillo | 1955 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Michael E. “Mike” Calvillo, 62, of Hutchinson, died Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Jan. 7, 1955, in Hutchinson, to Pete and Henrietta (Rodriguez) Calvillo. Mike graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1973. He worked for Chem-Dry, along with many years in radio, taking on numerous on-air personalities, such as “Captain KSKU.” Mike was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson, and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by: his parents; daughters, Katie Calvillo of Anthony and Emily Calvillo of Hutchinson; sons, Michael Calvillo of Overland Park and Patrick Calvillo of Acworth, Georgia; sister, Karen Hase (Larry) of Hutchinson; brother, Ted Calvillo (Janine) of Hutchinson; granddaughter, Peyten "PJ" Calvillo; grandsons, Brenden Calvillo and Bobby Graves; and numerous family members and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Mickey Calvillo and Severo and Theresa Rodriguez.

Parish rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned Blick officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.