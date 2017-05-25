Maddie Kroeker | 1986 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Amanda K. “Maddie” Kroeker, 30, of Hutchinson, died May 20, 2017. She was born Sept. 23, 1986, in Torrington, WY, the daughter of Berdon J. and Irline J. (Tolen) Kroeker. Maddie graduated from Victory Village Academy and for the last seven years was a dormitory staff counselor there.

Maddie is survived by: children, Casey Kroeker and Luke Archer, both of the home; mother, Irline Kroeker of Central City, NE; brother, Clifton Kroeker of Central City, NE; sisters, Heather Rothermel and husband John of Palmyra, PA, Ali Kroeker of York, NE; and grandma, June Tolen of Broken Bow, NE. She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Irl Tolen, Jake and Vi Kroeker.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, at Victory Village Chapel, 201 S. Victory Rd., Hutchinson, with Reverend Bill Cowell and Pastor Tim Adrian officiating. Friends may sign her memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Maddie Kroeker Memorial Fund or Victory Village Christian Academy, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.