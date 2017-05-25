Joan Fager | 1930 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Joan Fager, 87, of Hutchinson, died May 19, 2017, at Brookdale of Hutchinson. She was born March 16, 1930, in Hutchinson, to David A. and Anna G. (Hodges) Hayes.

Joan worked at Safeway as a meat wrapper and later became the head cashier. She was the building superintendent of the Domestic Arts Building at the fairgrounds. Joan loved playing the piano, quilting and serving the Lord throughout her life. She touched and blessed many lives.

On March 21, 1948, she married Russell L. Fager in Hutchinson. He died August 1, 2008. Joan is survived by: children, Patricia Muntz and husband John of Hutchinson, Dann Fager and husband Robert Raley of Haltom City, TX, Donald Fager and wife LaDonna of Hutchinson, David Fager and wife Julie of Lenexa; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at First Church of God, 702 Jefferson, Hutchinson, with Pastor Tim Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to First Church of God Life Outreach, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.