HRMC among safest hospitals in Kansas

National consumer watchdog Consumer Reports recently ranked Hutchinson Regional Medical Center the 11th safest hospital in Kansas. This is better than McPherson Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and Via Christi of Wichita.

HRMC showed big improvements in avoiding C.difficile infections and preventing hospital readmissions. There were also huge improvements in communications from doctors and nurses.

Consumer Reports statistically adjusts data to account for the types of patients the hospital serves. HRMC is proud to offer safe, quality care to patients in Reno County and Central Kansas.

For more information, go to hutchregional.com.