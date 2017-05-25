Hart waives prelim in manslaughter case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 65-year-old Hutchinson woman accused of causing a fatality accident back on Jan. 21 waived her right to a preliminary hearing in Reno County District Court Thursday afternoon.

Jane E. Hart is charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence.

Hart was involved in a car/motorcycle accident when she made a left turn in front of the oncoming bike. The accident killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton.

Arraignment in the case is set for June 5 in front of Judge Trish Rose.