Gloria L. Potter | 1928 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gloria Louise Potter, 89, of Hutchinson, died Monday, May 22, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born March 30, 1928, in Belpre, to Stanley and Elizabeth (Walker) Mettling.

Gloria graduated from Belpre High School in 1946. She worked at Fraese Drug Store for 32 years and at Wendy’s for nine years as a hostess. Gloria enjoyed her customers who frequented Fraese and Wendy’s, and always gave away free hugs. Gloria and her family attended First Christian Church, where she played the piano for many years during Sunday school. She was a member of the Silver Leaf Chapter #464 Order of the Eastern Star.

In 1948, she married Joe “Bob” Potter at St. John. He died June 28, 1998. Gloria is survived by: daughters, Penny Franklin and Carolyn Potter, both of the home; grandchildren, Donald Franklin and Myesha Rogers; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Forrest Mettling; sister, Ruth Cook; and granddaughter, Ingrid Franklin.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Pastor Betty Pinkston officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gloria Potter Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.