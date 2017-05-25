Gas prices increase ahead of holiday weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It was reported earlier this week that the gas prices headed into Memorial Day weekend were staying fairly low. That changed on Wednesday in Hutchinson when the price jumped 18 cents, going from $2.11 to $2.29. However, prices dropped again Thursday morning with the average price, as of Thursday, at $2.19 in Hutchinson.

Even the new Love’s Travel Plaza raised prices, going up 10 cents to now $2.15. The other stations in South Hutchinson joined in with the stations in Hutchinson, jumping to $2.29, that according to www.gasbuddy.com.

So, if you’re planning any driving this weekend, plan on paying more at the pump.