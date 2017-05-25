Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

05/25/17 Petersheim Amanda Kay DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Canceled; 2 or more convictions
05/25/17 Rodriquez Darin Daniel Dennis Criminal Deprivation of Property; Motor Vehicle; 1st and 2nd conviction
05/25/17 Rodriquez Darin Daniel Dennis Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
05/25/17 Rodriquez Darin Daniel Dennis Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
05/25/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Probation Violation
05/25/17 Beachy Darrell Eugene Probation Violation
05/25/17 Lewis Sarah Elizabeth Failure to Appear
05/25/17 Peterson Chelsey Aileen Failure to Appear
05/25/17 Daniel, Sr Marvin Loghry Harassment by Telephone; Calling to harass or threaten
05/24/17 Montalbo Benito Santana Failure to Appear
05/24/17 Davis Matthew Allen Probation Violation
05/24/17 Davis Matthew Allen Failure to Appear
05/24/17 Russell Joseph Daniel Direct Contempt
05/24/17 Russell Joseph Daniel Failure to Appear
05/24/17 Sage Michelle Elaine Probation Violation
05/24/17 Sage Michelle Elaine Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
05/24/17 Yoder Ashton Nichole Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
05/24/17 Yoder Ashton Nichole Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
05/24/17 Lemen Samuel Edward Failure to Appear
05/24/17 Davis Bobby Jo Probation Violation
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Flee & Elude; Commits Five or More Moving Violations
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case
05/24/17 Jones Jeffrey Scott Failure to Appear
05/24/17 Hargis Clete Adam Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
05/24/17 Cubbage Jason Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
05/24/17 Cubbage Jason Lee DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
05/24/17 Cubbage Jason Lee Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
05/24/17 Lewis Preston Lee Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)
05/24/17 Lewis Preston Lee Criminal Restraint

 

