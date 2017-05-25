Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|05/25/17
|Petersheim
|Amanda
|Kay
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Canceled; 2 or more convictions
|05/25/17
|Rodriquez
|Darin
|Daniel Dennis
|Criminal Deprivation of Property; Motor Vehicle; 1st and 2nd conviction
|05/25/17
|Rodriquez
|Darin
|Daniel Dennis
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|05/25/17
|Rodriquez
|Darin
|Daniel Dennis
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|05/25/17
|Beachy
|Darrell
|Eugene
|Probation Violation
|05/25/17
|Beachy
|Darrell
|Eugene
|Probation Violation
|05/25/17
|Lewis
|Sarah
|Elizabeth
|Failure to Appear
|05/25/17
|Peterson
|Chelsey
|Aileen
|Failure to Appear
|05/25/17
|Daniel, Sr
|Marvin
|Loghry
|Harassment by Telephone; Calling to harass or threaten
|05/24/17
|Montalbo
|Benito
|Santana
|Failure to Appear
|05/24/17
|Davis
|Matthew
|Allen
|Probation Violation
|05/24/17
|Davis
|Matthew
|Allen
|Failure to Appear
|05/24/17
|Russell
|Joseph
|Daniel
|Direct Contempt
|05/24/17
|Russell
|Joseph
|Daniel
|Failure to Appear
|05/24/17
|Sage
|Michelle
|Elaine
|Probation Violation
|05/24/17
|Sage
|Michelle
|Elaine
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|05/24/17
|Yoder
|Ashton
|Nichole
|Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact
|05/24/17
|Yoder
|Ashton
|Nichole
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|05/24/17
|Lemen
|Samuel
|Edward
|Failure to Appear
|05/24/17
|Davis
|Bobby
|Jo
|Probation Violation
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance (fewer than 5 Marijuana Plants)
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Flee & Elude; Commits Five or More Moving Violations
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Conceal /alter/destroy evidence Felony case
|05/24/17
|Jones
|Jeffrey
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|05/24/17
|Hargis
|Clete
|Adam
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|05/24/17
|Cubbage
|Jason
|Lee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|05/24/17
|Cubbage
|Jason
|Lee
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|05/24/17
|Cubbage
|Jason
|Lee
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|05/24/17
|Lewis
|Preston
|Lee
|Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|05/24/17
|Lewis
|Preston
|Lee
|Criminal Restraint
