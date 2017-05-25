Cheney Lake marina to open this weekend after last-minute deal

CHENEY, Kan. — In a sudden change of events, visitors to Cheney State Park will have the old Snyder’s Marina open after all.

Earlier this week, it looked like campers and boaters were going to do without the marina, at least for the Memorial Day holiday, when the owners of Kaps convenience stores and the state could not finalize an agreement that needed to be met before the matter went to the Bureau of Reclamation.

However, the attorney overseeing the negotiation, former State Senator Terry Bruce, says an agreement has been reached where the marina can be open for the weekend.

Because the boat slips and fuel systems were removed when the marina closed two years ago, the marina will only be able to sell grocery items and such.

Meanwhile, work continues on the new contract in hopes Kaps will be able to take over the marina full time this summer. Kaps was allowed to open a small store on the lake’s east side last year, but the contract ran out in September.

Snyder’s Marina closed after the state determined that the conditions of the facility did not meet contractual obligations. Snyder’s concessionaire license was revoked and the marina was closed, starting what has been a process, lasting more than two years, to find someone to operate the facility.