Charges dismissed against former Halstead city administrator

HARVEY COUNTY- A felony perjury charge against former Halstead City Administrator James R. Hatfield has been dismissed, according to a media release from Harvey County Attorney David Yoder.

After an investigation by the KBI and Harvey County Attorney in August 2016, the Harvey County Sheriff served an arrest warrant on Hatfield. He resigned from his position as city administrator in November.

The same investigation also charged former Halstead police chief Steven Lewis with one count of Felony Misuse of Public Funds and two counts of Misdemeanor Theft.

Yoder’s announcement Thursday said, “after detailed examination there is insufficient evidence to proceed with charges against Hatfield.”

No additional details were released.