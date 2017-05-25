Baugh charged in marijuana case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested back on May 18 on drug-related charges was back before a judge Thursday where he was read the formal charges.

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Baugh is now charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell for having an amount between 25 and 450 grams. Other charges include possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance.

He is also charged with two misdemeanors including possession of marijuana and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Baugh and 24-year-old Devin Wilson were arrested in the 700 block of East Avenue A for the charges in this case.

The case against Baugh will now move to a waiver-status docket.