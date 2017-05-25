7 strikeouts from Hammel not enough for Royals

NEW YORK (AP) — Helped by a great first-inning catch that forced center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the game with a concussion and sprained neck, Luis Severino won for the first time in a month and led the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

On the first pitch of the game, Ellsbury sprinted 107 feet and raised his glove above his head to catch Alcides Escobar’s fly. Ellsbury’s head jarred into the wall as the ball landed in his glove, and he crumpled to the field.

Ellsbury was checked by manager Joe Girardi and head athletic trainer Steve Donohue and remained in the game, then was replaced by Aaron Hicks starting the second.

Didi Gregorius homered against Jason Hammel (1-6) leading off the third inning, Gregorius’ seventh hit in a span of 12 at-bats.

His fastball reaching 99 mph, Severino (3-2) allowed four hits over eight innings, struck out seven, walked one and threw a career-high 114 pitches.

Dellin Betances struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

ROYALS MOVES

Karns goes on DL as Royals’ Gordon returns from paternity

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Alex Gordon was reinstated from the paternity list by the Kansas City Royals, who put right-hander Nate Karns on the 10-day disabled list because of nerve irritation in his pitching arm.

Gordon was in left field and batting ninth against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night after missing three games for the birth of daughter Joey Lynn.

Karns, bothered by a right extensor strain, has not pitched since Friday at Minnesota, when he felt a gradual buildup.

His DL stint was backdated the three-day maximum to Sunday, which means he is eligible to be activated on May 31.

“He’s feeling better,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “We knew he’d probably miss one start, maybe two, but not much more than that.”