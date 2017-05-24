Sifuentes fails to show; bench warrant issued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 38-year-old suspect arrested back on Jan. 29 after he allegedly fired at a man at his home in the 5300 block of North Old K-61 failed to show up for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Michael Sifuentes is charged with attempted aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. when Reno County Sheriff Deputies were called to the scene. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the resident at the scene, Patrick Hill, who told deputies that, just before the call, he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine. Hill said he recognized the truck and went outside when the person in the truck started firing. Hill admitted he returned fire and the truck then sped away.

Although there were three others at the residence besides Hill, there were no injuries. However, they did find a bullet lodged in an easy chair inside the home.

With him being a no-show in court, Judge Joe McCarville issued a bench warrant with a $50,000 bond. He also forfeited the original bond of $21,500.