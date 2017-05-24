Pratt County Sheriff makes arrest involving drugs and guns

PRATT, Kan. — The Pratt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home in Pratt Tuesday.

Kansas State Game Wardens were also present with a Ford County Sheriff’s Deputy and a K-9 partner.

The search warrant resulted in the collection of illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

One subject was arrested and has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation continues and more arrests may follow.