Phone scam artists active again in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. — Phone scam artists are getting busy again. Officials say that some residents in Harvey County are getting calls from someone claiming they are with the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

They say if you get a phone call from anyone claiming to be from that department stating that you have a warrant and need to pay a certain amount of money in order to avoid arrest, “hang up.”

They have heard from at least three concerned citizens within an hour that they have received these calls.

In any case, do not send money. Do not provide identifying information, and please don’t agree to meet with anyone identifying themselves as a member of Law Enforcement.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the person on the other end of the line to provide their name, badge number, and a callback phone number so you can verify their identity with any particular law enforcement agency.

This is a scam that can happen any time, in any city. Residents should take note that law enforcement will not call threatening arrest for outstanding warrants by asking for money.