Nunez waives preliminary hearing in drug cases

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A local man who has four cases pending in District Court waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday while his attorney tries to work out some sort of plea deal.

Eduardo R. Nunez faces arraignment for three cases involving distribution of methamphetamine and other drug-related charges.

One case goes back to December of 2014. A second is from January of 2014. The third occurred in January 2015. In that case, the state has charged him with racketeering, or in the alternative, two counts of the sale of methamphetamine and other related charges.

The final case is for aggravated failure to appear for a hearing in the racketeering case.

With him waiving the preliminary hearing, he’ll be arraigned on the charges June 5.

He remains jailed on a bond of $85,500.