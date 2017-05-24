Man arrested after short chase Wednesday morning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man was jailed Wednesday morning after a short chase through the city.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Jeff Jones was approaching a seal belt check lane at 3rd and Plum around 8:30 when he decided he didn’t want to stop. Law enforcement gave chase until Jones stopped the vehicle on his own at Plum and F. He was also observed throwing numerous objects from the car during the pursuit, which turned out to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Jones was taken into custody on suspicion of flee and elude, driving while suspended, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported with the chase that lasted about five minutes.