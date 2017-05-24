Kan. police department warns residents of increase in burglaries

HARVEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Harvey County investigating a dramatic increase in burglaries.

Since March 1, police reported 33 instances of burglaries to homes, businesses, and vehicles, according to a social media report.

Police say the good news is most of these offenses could have been prevented if a little extra care had been taken to make sure doors were locked.

They urged residents to keep an eye out for your friends and neighbors and “If officers find property in a non-secure state, they will attempt to contact residents to provide the opportunity to secure it.”

“If you love it; Lock it, or Lose it.”