HHS hires XC and Soccer coaches

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two more head coaches have been hired for fall sports at Hutchinson High School.

Daniel Vieyra has been hired to coach boys’ and girls’ soccer at HHS while Edgar Gutierrez has been hired to coach the combined cross country team.

Vieyra is a 2001 graduate of HHS and played his scholastic soccer as a S althawk. He went on to be a coach at Great Bend High School before moving to Colorado. When he returned from Colorado, Vieyra began as an assistant soccer coach at HHS.

The boys’ soccer season in Kansas is in the fall while girls play in the spring.

Gutierrez is a 2013 graduate of Hutchinson’s Trinity Catholic High School and ran cross country at Hutchinson Community College. Currently a student at Wichita State University, this is Gutierrez’ first team coaching experience. Gutierrez has trained Hutchinson-area runners on an individual basis.

Both girls’ and boys’ cross country compete in the fall.

Both men are Rule 10 coaches at HHS. Rule 10 coaches are non-licensed educators.