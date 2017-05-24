BNSF reports strong 1Q

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Quarterly earnings for companies with ties to Reno County continue to be positive as BNSF reported strong numbers for the first three months of 2017.

Driven by an 18 percent increase in coal shipments, the nation’s second-largest railroad reported net income of $838 million compared with $784 million the same period last year. The railroad saw volume increases in every area. BNSF has started calling back train crews and putting idled locomotives back into service as the numbers begin to rebound from several down years.

BNSF also plans more than $3.4 billion in capital improvements in 2017.

Investments in Kansas will include track maintenance work, including new ties and rail on portions of track between Wellington and Kansas City, and from Emporia to Garden City, plus expanding an auto facility in Kansas City.

Kansas is one of just eight states of the 28 served by BNSF that will see more than $100 million in improvements.