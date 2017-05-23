Webster new HHS basketball coach

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Long-time Hutchinson Public Schools educator and coach, Ted Webster, is the new Hutchinson High School head boys’ basketball coach.

Webster, who has taught social studies for the district since August 1995, was freshman head coach under Chad Wintz. Webster has coached at both at both the middle school and high school level in USD 308.

“I have had the privilege of coaching for 20-plus years all in the Hutchinson school district at every level from seventh grade up to lead assistant at the high school,” Webster said Monday. “I am a product of some great coaches, including Phil Anderson, Nate Henry and Chad Wintz. In that time, I have been a part (albeit very small) of an undefeated state championship and was on staff the last time we advanced to the state tourney.”

Webster takes over for Wintz, who resigned earlier this month. The educator’s basketball coaching record in the district is 136-75. The new head coach met with the boys’ basketball team Monday.

The new coach plans on building on a solid foundation.

“I would like to continue building on the foundation put in place by Coach Wintz,” Webster said. “We want our players to play smart, play hard, and play together. We also want to teach accountability, unity and what it means to have a great work ethic. I am looking forward to working with players, parents, coaches, administrators and the community as we build the program into something we can all be proud of.”

Webster has coached football, basketball and track in the past.