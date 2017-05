Trinity Catholic Seniors recognized

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It took a little longer than was scheduled, but the Trinity Catholic High School Class of 2017 held graduation Saturday morning. The event was postponed on Thursday due to weather. Numerous awards were also handed out. The list is below:

Seniors who have been Inducted into National Honor’s Society:

Celia Biel

Ellie Bredemeier

Maggie Brown

Sean Clennan

Derek Dreher

Megan Fink

Nolan Hughes

Phuong Nguyen

Claire Ryan

Callie Schleich

Tylor Shepherd

Emily Simon

Magna Cum Laude-GPA of 3.7-3.89:

Maggie Brown

Jaron Lane

Phuong Nguyen

Adam Sattler

Summa Cum Laude-GPA of 3.9-4.0:

Gregory Bird

Sean Clennan

Derek Dreher

Megan Fink

Nolan Hughes

Claire Ryan

Callie Schleich

Tylor Shepherd

Emily Simon

Msgr. Arthur Barth Scholar Award:

Emily Simon

Tylor Shepherd

Salutatorians

Nolan Hughes

Claire Ryan

Valedictorians:

Sean Clennan

Callie Schleich

Emily Simon

Tylor Shepherd

Bishop’s Crest Award-Haydnn Neufeld

Bishop David Maloney Award-Sean Clennan