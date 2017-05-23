Reno County Commissioners look at request for funding

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commissioners took time Tuesday to hear more requests for funding as part of next year’s budget process.

That included Reno County EMS requesting an amount of $1,407,713 for next year. That’s a $291,338 increase over what the county provided this year.

EMS officials say the majority of the amount listed is for Capital Improvement items of two additional EMS units, one of which will be a replacement for the aging fleet. But the commission suggested other options, including buying a chassis and then moving what they called the “box” from one to the other.

First Generation Video requested the same amount as this year at $3,000. That would go toward work for the Welcome Channel on Cox Cable channel 7.

Horizons Mental Health Center is asking for $20,000 more next year, bringing its total to $430,000.

The Quest Center is asking for $5,000 more for a total of $65,000.

Reno County Drug Court officials are asking for a minimal increase of $231 for a total of $9,555.

Reno County Extension officials are asking for a total of $384,136, up from $330,000 provided in this year’s budget.

And the Reno County Museum is asking for $188,000, up from $163,500.

These are only requests for consideration with next year’s budget. The county commission can set its own figures for these groups once it knows what the budget numbers show for next year.