New Rice Park Splash ceremony and ribbon cutting this Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The grand opening of the Rice Park Splash Pad will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday and will be a chance to celebrate the fact that more families will now have access to a free, healthy activity in Hutchinson.

It’s also an opportunity to acknowledge how the community can be made greater when neighbors, private citizens, nonprofit organizations and city staff and leaders come together in pursuit of a common goal.

Several years ago, the City of Hutchinson began plans for a splash pad at Rice Park as part of its commitment to encouraging physical activity and healthy lifestyle opportunities for residents by creating new parks and making existing parks more enticing.

Budget constraints put the project on hold for a time, but in early 2015 when Hutchinson Community Foundation hosted the Envision Hutch Unconference, there was a renewed community interest in completing the splash pad.

With interest piqued, work began to secure funding for the splash pad. The city renewed its financial commitment and momentum really increased when Mert Sellers, who has long been a champion of amenities that are fun and free for Hutchinson families, came on board.

Before long, Rice Park area neighbors were making donations and grants from Hutchinson Community Foundation’s Fund for Hutchinson and the Walter E. & Velma G. Justice Fund for Reno County were secured.

We think it’s important to celebrate what can happen when a group of citizens find a way to illustrate and voice a community need, which then motivates individuals, organizations and government to work together as a team to meet that community need. Join us to celebrate this collaboration on May 26th and enjoy ice cream and fun in Hutchinson’s newest water feature.