Bench warrant issued for Montalbo

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jury selection for a 30-year-old man facing trial for two counts of aggravated assault and criminal threat was supposed to begin Tuesday, but Benito Montalbo didn’t show for the trial.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest with a bond of $25,000 according to Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton.

The case involves him allegedly getting into a confrontation back on June 25, 2016, with two individuals after one of them allegedly told him to slow down as he was driving by in Nickerson. At some point during the altercation, he pulled a knife and threatened others with it. He allegedly threatened to come back later with a gun.

Montalbo is on corrections for drug-related charges, as well as driving while suspended. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, he is being supervised in Sedgwick County.

The jury was dismissed and the trial will now have to wait until they can find him and place him under arrest.