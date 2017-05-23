Buhler student recognized by U.S. Presidential Scholars Program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Three Kansas students have been named as 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.

There were 11 Kansas students named as semifinalists for the 2017 Presidential Scholars Program. From that list, three students were selected as Presidential Scholars.

The three Kansas students named Presidential Scholars are Bessie Bauman, of Olathe, a student at Olathe Northwest High School, Olathe Unified School District (USD) 233; Hannah Motley, of Leawood, a student at Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley USD 229; and Tyler Ross, of Salina, a student at Salina High School South, Salina USD 305.

Bauman, Motley and Ross have been invited to the National Recognition Program in June in Washington, D.C.

The scholars demonstrated leadership, scholarship, contribution to school and community and outstanding accomplishments in the arts, sciences, humanities and other fields of interest. Bauman, Motley and Ross were all recommended for Scholar in the Arts awards.

Five of the 11 Kansas Presidential Scholars Program semifinalists were recommended for the Career and Technical Education Scholar Award. They are:

Joshua Turner, of Hutchinson, who attends Buhler High School, Buhler USD 313

· Devon Cannon, of Arkansas City, who attends Arkansas City High School, Arkansas City USD 470

· Braden Dow, of Overland Park, who attends Blue Valley Southwest High School, Blue Valley USD 229

· Caitlin McLean, of Westmoreland, who attends Blue Valley High School, Blue Valley USD 384

· Mark Rowland, of Overland Park, who attends Olathe East High School, Olathe USD 233

The remaining three Kansas Presidential Scholars Program semifinalists were recommended for the Arts Scholar Award. They are:

· Grant W. Harvey, of Overland Park, who attends Blue Valley North High School, Blue Valley USD 229

· Joseph Kunkel, of Hiawatha, who attends Hiawatha High School, Hiawatha USD 415

· Renita Wilson, of Olathe, who attends Blue Valley Southwest High School, Blue Valley USD 229