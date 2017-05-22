Reno Co. CTC hands out awards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Communities That Care (CTC) is pleased to announce that the 2017 CTC Mentor of the Year is Markus Dawes.

Markus became a mentor in 2013 and has been dedicated from day one. When asked why he chose to become a mentor, he said, “I want to help someone else and be a positive role model in the lives of the students I mentor.” Cheryl Wardlaw was honored as the Volunteer of the Year and the Lincoln Elementary School Shining Star Award went to Tori Graff.

CTC also held the annual Youth Leadership Awards Recognition. The HMS Leader of the Year is Tyler Lang and the HHS Leader of the Year, who has volunteered over 400 hours this year, is Abbey Pemberton. This recognition night also honored several others who have supported CTC Youth Leadership including: Parent of the Year, Brandi Hobbs; School Leader of the Year, School Resource Officer Nic Smith; and Business Leaders of the Year Pat and Andy Fry of Andy Fry State Farm.

CTC is proud to continue to partner with USD 308 Hutchinson Public Schools and the hundreds of mentors and youth leaders who are dedicated to substance-use prevention in Reno County. CTC can’t wait to see what partnerships can accomplish in 2017-2018!