Police: Kansas man killed pregnant girlfriend

Sedgwick County—Police are investigating the death of a man and a woman at a home in Wichita.

Just before 3p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to a home in the 900 Block of North Glendale, according to Lieutenant Todd Ojile during Monday’s online media briefing.

Officers found the bodies of 21-year-old Antreese Bland and 24-year-old Aris Brown.

An investigating revealed the two had been dating for over a year and she was 7-months pregnant, according to Ojile.

On Sunday morning, Brown arrived at the residence. Just after 1p.m., Bland went to a neighbor’s home in an effort to contact her family.

She was unable to do so, according to police.

Family members ultimately arrived at the residence, forced entry and found the victims.

Police believe Brown shot her then took his own life.

Brown was recently charged for criminal threat against the victim, according to Ojile.

In 2014 he was sentenced for a drug conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.