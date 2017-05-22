Nickerson man arrested for battery after Sunday morning incident

NICKERSON, Kan. — Reno County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Kwik Shop in Nickerson Sunday morning on the report of a battery. When they arrived, they found a female victim with blood all over her.

She reported to deputies that she had been battered and choked by 45-year-old Henry Markham III. He apparently showed up when the ambulance arrived and was subsequently arrested.

In court, he hinted that he should get an O.R. bond, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen had other ideas and left the bond the same.

Markham will be back in court on May 30.