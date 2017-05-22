Law enforcement will increase presence for seat belt violations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Now through Sunday, June 4, drivers can expect an increased law enforcement presence locally and statewide as part of this year’s spring “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

Law enforcement agencies will be aggressively enforcing Kansas occupant restraint law.

Enforcement will occur around the clock. Officers will be especially vigilant at night because seat belt use diminishes after nightfall and unrestrained crash injuries and deaths soar during overnight hours.

The aim of “Click It or Ticket” is simple, to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries occurring when unrestrained people are in traffic crashes.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, 93 percent of crash survivors without injuries are wearing a safety restraint. So, unrestrained people have only about a 7 percent chance of emerging from a crash without an injury.

While seat belts may not always protect from serious or fatal injury, no other piece of equipment in a vehicle provides more protection. Plus, in Kansas, it’s the law.