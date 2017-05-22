Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – A Kansas man died in an accident just before 6p.m. on Sunday in Pottawatomie County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Smith, Justin A. Smith, 42, Centralia, was northbound on Carnahan Road one mile south of Greene Road south of Olsburg.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line, went left off the roadway, struck a ditch, went airborne and the driver was ejected.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.