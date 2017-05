HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Good news for motorists who use K-61 Highway to Pratt. The bridge going over the North Fork Ninnescah River at Arlington is finished.

The bridge opened on Friday to thru traffic after being closed for the past seven months.

The closure forced traffic onto Sego Road, north to US-50, before turning east to Pleasantview.

The cost of the new bridge was just over $1.3 million.