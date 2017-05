HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 21-year-old man arrested back on May 14 was back before a judge Monday where he was read the formal charges in a drug distribution case.

Malik Jackson is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and possession of other depressants.

The arrest was made in the 1300 block of North Main.

Jackson is free on bond and his case now moves to waiver status.