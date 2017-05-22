HRMC recognized as a High 5 hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a High 5 for Mom & Baby hospital for its work in integrating five maternity care practices supporting successful breastfeeding and early bonding between mother and newborn, bringing proven health benefits for both.

The recognition will be presented May 23 by Kim Moore, president of the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund, a Hutchinson-based health philanthropy that administers the High 5 program in conjunction with the Kansas Breastfeeding Workgroup. Moore is also current chairman of the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System Board of Directors.

Jill White RN, BSN, Director of Patient Care Services, said the birthing center staff at HRMC is excited and honored to receive the special recognition. “Helping moms and babies get off to the best start is our top priority at HRMC,” White said. Amanda Hullet, Interim Vice President of Patient Care Services at HRMC says the recognition is a significant accomplishment for the healthcare professionals that are employed in the hospital’s birthing center. “Approximately 600 babies are born each year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and it is our goal that every mother and child benefit from the best practices espoused by the High 5 program,” Hullet added. Of the 62 Kansas hospitals and birth centers having made a commitment to the High 5 program, Hutchinson Regional is the 34th to qualify for recognition.

High 5 program coordinator Gwen Whittit, RN, IBCLC, worked with White to provide education on the High 5 practices and related supportive policies for 18 staff and interested community members with an initial onsite training session in late 2013. HRMC staff also participated in a regional High 5 skills fair last fall.

The five best maternity care practices adopted by High 5 for Mom & Baby hospitals are:

–assuring immediate, sustained skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby after birth;

–giving newborns no food or drink other than breast milk unless medically indicated;

–practicing “rooming in” so mothers and infants can remain together 24 hours a day;

–giving no pacifiers or artificial nipples to breastfeeding infants; and

–making mothers aware of options for breastfeeding support in the community.

Whittit said abundant evidence has shown that birth facility policies and procedures significantly impact

whether a woman chooses to start breastfeeding and how long she continues to breastfeed. Facilities

incorporating evidence-based maternity care best practices, such as those in High 5, contribute greatly to breastfeeding success and set up moms and babies for a healthy start.

According to Whittit, research indicates breastfeeding reduces infants’ risks of asthma, diarrhea, ear infections, leukemia, pneumonia, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Breastfeeding is correlated to reduced childhood and adolescent obesity, and reduces lifetime risk of developing Type 1 and 2 diabetes, Whittit said. Whittit also noted breastfeeding is associated with maternal health benefits including decreased incidence of premenopausal breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

More information about the High 5 for Mom & Baby program is available at www.High5Kansas.org.