Gas prices stay in check as Memorial Day approaches

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gas prices have come down in Hutchinson a bit as we approach the first big holiday of the summer.

The price of a gallon of gas in Hutchinson was around $2.11, or about $.05 lower than the state average, and $0.25 higher than the national average.

The price is about equal to the price last year, although there is still much cheaper gas to be found in surrounding communities.

The highest price for gas was in Deerfield at $2.45 while the lowest was in Hesston at $2.00.