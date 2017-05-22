Ex-con busted on more drug charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 53-year-old man who served time in prison on drug-related charges finds himself in more trouble.

Teddy Decker was stopped by law enforcement in the 9000 block of North Plum Sunday for having outstanding warrants through Hutchinson Police. He also had a warrant for a parole violation through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Looking through the window of the vehicle, an officer saw a pipe used for smoking drugs. That led to a search of the vehicle where they then located 199 grams of methamphetamine, more smoking pipes, packaging materials and $754 in cash.

Decker faces potential charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute as well as the warrants.

He may also face more time in prison for violating his parole.

Decker was released in April of 2016 for convictions of having the ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine, unlawful manufacturing and aggravated failure to appear.