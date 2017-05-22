Capps, Brown, and Coughlin Jr. win at Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Ron Capps raced to his fourth consecutive Funny Car victory Sunday, beating teammate Matt Hagan in the NHRA Heartland Nationals.

Capps had a 3.924-second pass at 321.42 mph in a Dodge Charger R/T in the final. The defending series champion is the first driver to win four straight in one season since Robert Hight in 2012.

“I’m just the luckiest dude in the world,” Capps said. “I had nothing to do with it. I just stepped on the gas at the right time and held the car together in the right lane. We’ve won a championship for a reason and we’ve won four in a row together for a reason. Everyone just gels together.”

Antron Brown won in Top Fuel, and Tanner Gray topped the Pro Stock field.

Brown race to his second victory of the season, edging Steve Torrence was a 3.709 at 332.75. Gray also won for the second time this year, beating Jeg Coughlin Jr. with a 6.580 at 210.87 in a Chevrolet Camaro.