Buhler Mayor and IdeaTek Co-Founder appointed to federal Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee working group

BUHLER, Kan. — Daniel Friesen, Mayor of Buhler and co-founder of IdeaTek, was appointed by the Federal Communications Commission Chairman to the Competitive Access to Broadband Infrastructure working group of the newly formed federal Broadband Deployment Advisory Committee (BDAC). As part of the working group, Friesen will provide recommendations to the FCC on how to accelerate the deployment of high-speed Internet access across the country.

The chairman had earlier announced the establishment of the BDAC. Made up of members who represent a cross-section of rural and urban internet service providers, industry trade associations, government agencies and other stakeholders, the BDAC and its working groups will meet for a period of two years with a mission to discuss ways to reduce and/or remove regulatory barriers to infrastructure investment and encourage broadband deployment to all Americans.

Friesen garnered his governmental leadership experience as a second term Mayor of the city of Buhler, a small rural community northeast of Hutchinson. Friesen is also the Chief Innovation Officer of IdeaTek, a fiber optic broadband company based in Buhler that he co-founded 18 years ago while still attending Buhler High School.

He was considered for appointment because of his unique range of experience in rural markets, emerging technology, governmental policy, telecommunications law, development of underserved rural markets, and competitive service innovation.